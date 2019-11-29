STEVE HOPS, San Clemente

One of the most critical measurements of a society is how the community educates its young. Just how important are our local schools? While we do have a world-class team of educators and administrators, many of our facilities are just old.

Recently, I listened to one of our bright, well-spoken high school students describe having to attend class in trailers that had rats, failing ceiling tiles and broken air conditioning issues. When my son played for the high school water polo team, their home pool was shallow in one end, forcing them to avoid putting their feet on the bottom.

The Las Palmas Elementary School was built in 1927, and San Clemente High School is 55 years old. Our schools need our attention now.

This coming March, we will have an opportunity to approve a local bond issue to make our schools much more functional and comfortable. While space does not allow me to list all the improvements at our various facilities, the high school will be outfitted with a new library, cafeteria, kitchen, student services center, performing arts theater and a competitive pool.

I see this as a chance to show our community pride and do the right thing by supporting our students and teachers.