LARRY WHITE, Dana Point

I have always understood a town hall to be an airing of facts and discussion where all sides of an issue can be heard in order to have a better informed citizenry.

With that in mind, to call the recent cannabis ballot measure presentation a “Town Hall,” as the Dana Point Times has done in two issues, is to unnecessarily elevate what was clearly a one-sided propaganda session to the level of something that it clearly was not.

Without at least two points of view in a presentation, there is no informed decision to be had, only a submission of the opinions of those presenting. Opinions which may or may not be based in fact, but one really has no way of knowing without the counter.

I appreciate Breeana Greenberg’s journalistic integrity by going outside of the so-called town hall to include facts that the “panel” did not. This “Town Hall” was not to fairly inform the public.

It was a forum on why and how to oppose the initiative, a one sided-propaganda session.

