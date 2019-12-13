LESLIE A. BOULLON, San Clemente

Last week, I attended the South County Traffic Relief meeting ostensibly held to solicit public input. I am in favor of the no-build alternative, as the majority of the alternatives put forth by the community during the Get Moving forums held several years ago (and later printed up in big, glossy, colorful handouts) have been disregarded.

When I asked one of the Transportation Corridor Agencies’ “technical experts” why they were left out, he said he had never heard of them. Another “technical expert” said they weren’t part of the TCA’s purview.

And when I questioned a TCA representative working the room, she waved her hands dismissively in the air and replied, “The public had all kinds of crazy ideas.” So much for the value of input from community stakeholders.

I have zero confidence in the TCA to act in any manner that is not self-serving and does not advance its predetermined zealot-like mission. Witness its partnership with Rancho Mission Viejo to build Los Patrones Parkway to Cow Camp Road, where it is now poised and ready to pounce on us.

The California Department of Transportation and Orange County Transportation Authority need to take back the reins from the TCA and focus on improving mobility on arterial streets. The continual widening and building of more freeways/toll roads is a 20th-century solution to a 21st-century problem.

As we all know, the Army Corps of Engineers is now engaged in decommissioning dams it spent the last century building. Looking at it another way, it’s the business of staying in business.

I conclude on a cautionary note. For 60 years, through grassroots activism, residents of South Pasadena successfully defended their city against completion of the 710 corridor. We have equal drive and passion to prevail against any entity that threatens our homes, our businesses, our open spaces, our city.