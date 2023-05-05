LEN GARDNER, Dana Point

Scott Skinner’s letter in the April 21 edition of Dana Point Times raises important questions about our city government.

Is the City of Dana Point in violation of state law with respect to its policy on ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units)? How do the various members of the City Council stand on this issue?

These questions are important to the whole city, not just to one individual with a personal complaint. They deserve more attention than just a letter to the editor. They deserve investigation and full reporting.

And I really enjoyed reading Dan De Neve’s Book Talk column in the Dana Point Times’ April 21 edition. I think it would be good for the DP Times to feature more book reviews like this. Perhaps Mr. De Neve can be persuaded to write more of them.