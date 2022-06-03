SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

JIM SMITH, San Clemente

Roger Johnson is up to his old tricks again. This time, it’s about SONGS nuclear facility and a recent vote by (the San Clemente) City Council. His Letter to the Editor contained such a glaring falsehood about funding a government study that it needed to be corrected with an “Editor’s Note.”

As for the vote, we can all rest easy now that (the SC) City Council voted that they do not give our consent to store nuclear waste in San Clemente. When did we ever give our consent?

Even nuttier, the nuclear waste isn’t being stored in San Clemente. In fact, it’s not even being stored in Orange County.

Only to government agencies run by the inept Biden administration could all the above “consent” nonsense make sense.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

