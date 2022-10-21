SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

JOHN WILLIAMS, San Clemente

I’m somehow stunned when I read or hear people venting about the current oil situation without a comprehensive understanding of how we got here and where we’re going.

The effects of extensive burning of fossil fuels have caught up with the climate across the planet, the results of which we are experiencing today, across the entire globe.

Humans, we who created this crisis, must now pay the price, and that will include sacrifices in comforts, as well as finances.

Dissing those who are looking to the welfare of future generations should be applauded instead of selfishly criticized. The global effects we’re experiencing today—the wildfires, drought, extreme hurricanes, famine, etc.—are the results of our continued abuse of the environment 30 years ago.

Try to imagine just how vicious the modified weather will be in the future if we don’t make concessions and sacrifices.

Indeed, vote, and vote as if your grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s lives depend on it, because it does.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

