SHER FULLER, San Clemente

Mr. Thomas’ letter reads like a bullet-point presentation put out by the GOP. He makes false statements, but doesn’t elaborate or give explanations for his thinking.

Regarding the “polls”—the polls in this country change daily, up and down; I’m surprised he doesn’t know that. If Mr. Thomas is a big believer of the polls, then why did the polls favor Trump in the last election? The polls were wrong.

Mr. Thomas mentions the “majority” of Americans don’t want Biden to run. What Americans? Did he take a personal “poll”? Sounds like Mr. Thomas would prefer a traitor and insurrectionist who steals top-secret documents from the government and spirits them away to Mar-a-Lago; is that his kind of guy?

This is 2022, and our country can’t keep sucking fossil fuels; we must move on to clean energy options. It’s not all about us this time; it’s about future generations, too. President Biden says no more kicking the can down the road; we have to stop killing our planet, and so he’s taken a lead here and around the world to deal with climate change.

The inflation is due to many factors, not just gas. First, it was the refineries that upped their prices, then OPEC decided to lower their output; we can’t order either the refineries or OPEC to do what we wish.

Mr. Thomas is naive in his statements; he sounds like certain media outlets that spew out right-wing garbage and expect the thinking public will swallow it all, lock, stock, and barrel. It doesn’t work that way, Jay.

