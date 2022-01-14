SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

LEONARD DUNN, San Clemente

I had to laugh when I saw Supervisor Bartlett’s announcement that she is still running for higher office. Yes, the country is “in desperate need of new and common-sense leadership,” but in all honesty, it isn’t going to come from her.

Was she using her “common sense” when she led the charge to shove six lanes of freeway right through the heart of San Clemente? I doubt it. It is far more likely she was taking marching orders from the developers of the outlet mall.

It is insulting that she would include a reference to our “quality of life” when she could have cared less about it. Even when she was trying to pretend to care, she couldn’t deliver.

She sent staff out to discuss freeway noise with my neighbors and me, they made a whole lot of promises and were never heard from again.

Lisa Bartlett should not be running for higher office, and if you ask me, she should have been voted out from the one she is in now, the first chance we had.

