JILL RICHARDSON, Dana Point

I remember the negative campaign mailers loaded with lies sent to me right before the 2018 elections. This smear campaign funded by the Dana Point Taxpayers Association not only lied about Mr. Edward, but also stated negative false claims about three 2018 City Council candidates who were for heeding the concerns of city residents and against rampant development.

I believe this mailer, packed with lies and sent to thousands of voters right before our 2018 election, had a severe negative impact on the election, forcing voters to try to discern the truth among the prolific lies.

Dana Point is much more pro-development and anti-resident now based on the candidates who won that election.

Then, in the Feb. 17 edition of the Dana Point Times, there was a half-page retraction from the DPTA, openly stating that the 2018 mailers’ implications were completely false.

So, I’m asking: What can be done to prevent special-interest PAC money from influencing local elections for the benefit of business and to the detriment of residents? What are our City Council and city attorney willing to do to protect the power of the vote here in Dana Point?

There was another negative issue in 2018: Dana Point was divided into voting districts. The city hosted several meetings to gain public input about the change to our enfranchisement, but the public feedback has never been disclosed.

And in 2022, no doubt as a result of the districting, three open City Council seats were filled by council appointment, not by residents’ votes.

And now, the City Council is seeking input for the future of Dana Point. More workshops, more time, and more money spent. I plan to participate, but I wonder if my vote, my voice will be heard.

And so, I’m asking a few more questions: Will all public input of the “future vision” be disclosed? Is special-interest PAC money influencing the future vision? How do we prevent special-interest PAC lies from destroying our city?