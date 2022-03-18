SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

DOUGLAS MONTANDON, San Clemente

Remember, if you can, the around-the-block gas lines in the ’70s-’80s. No guarantee you could gas up your vehicle, even if you made it to the pump.

Even-odd rationing, camping out at local gas stations, limiting the amount of gasoline you could purchase, and the gas stations posting flags green if they had gas, yellow if rationing was in effect and red if they were out of gas.

I feel most Americans would have gladly paid $6 a gallon to fill up in the ’70s to avoid hour-long lines; I know I would have. OPEC was flexing its muscles and disrupting oil supplies. We made it through those times, and we will make it through our latest bump-in-the-road challenges.

Today’s situation is different, but the bottom line is still the same. Middle-class Americans are in the middle of a short-term, price-gouging, greedy retail war. Inflation is the popular word politicians are using as they position themselves for the next election.

All will claim they can fix inflation if we vote for them, but that’s just another big lie. The truth is, inflation can only fix itself based on long-term “supply and demand” consumption.

My message is to be patient, don’t panic, be polite and think of the people of Ukraine fighting for their very lives and not the price of a gallon of gas.

Putin is following Hitler’s “anti-democratic” playbook and will hopefully come to the same conclusion.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

