SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

RICK LOEFFLER, San Clemente

A few weeks ago, I attended a “Meet and Greet” with Assemblywoman Laurie Davies. At that meeting, I asked Ms. Davies if she had, as an elected or appointed official, ever supported a proposal that would facilitate the construction of a toll road routed through San Clemente.

Ms. Davies stated, “No,” but then continued the conversation for another two minutes speaking on several topics, none of which had anything to do with the toll road. After doing a minor amount of research, I was able to discover an interesting fact.

Ms. Davies formerly served as a member of the TCA Board of Directors. On June 17, 2015, pursuant to serving on that board, Ms. Davies voted to approve the TCA Legislative Work Plan for Fiscal Year 2015/2016.

This work plan clearly stated that it was the board’s intention to move forward with the construction of the 241 extension to join with the I-5 Freeway. The work plan also stated that any resistance to this plan, including legislative, would be aggressively litigated.

Keep in mind that one of the proposed routes to extend the 241 would lead right down the middle of Avenida Pico. Ms. Davies’ simple “No” to my query leaves me questioning her honesty.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

