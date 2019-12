SALLY REINHOLDT, San Clemente

Terry Hughes and his dedicated staff at the Boys and Girls Club did an amazing job hosting a Pickleball Tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Dec 7.

In spite of the rain, at least 60 local citizens, beginner to advanced skill level and young to old, participated in this very organized and lively event.

Tournaments of this quality don’t happen without a lot of planning and hard work. So, thank you!