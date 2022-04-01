SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

HECTOR HERNANDEZ, San Clemente

Lately, I have had to take several trips through Dana Point on PCH. If you hadn’t been through Dana Point in the past 10 years, it would almost be unrecognizable.

Rather than the sleepy little beach town it once was, it now resembles Santa Monica. My concern is not Dana Point, but San Clemente’s future.

I believe before an extremely large structure(s) that will impact the quality of life we have been blessed with is allowed to be built, it needs to be approved by the residents of San Clemente.

In order to keep San Clemente from becoming another Santa Monica, Long Beach, Huntington Beach and now Dana Point, one or two persons cannot be given the authority to allow such irreversible actions.

As Joni Mitchell once sang, “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.” Let’s not let the same thing happen in beautiful San Clemente.

