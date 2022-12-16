SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

JIM SMITH, San Clemente

I hope everyone interested in SONGS saw the news about the senior official in the Department of Energy’s Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition. Sam Brinton, the deputy assistant secretary, has been arrested twice and charged with felony theft for stealing women’s luggage.

First time at the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport and second time in Las Vegas. In both incidents, airport video showed Brinton traveled without luggage and then allegedly stole bags at baggage claim. They are now on leave from the job.

We all know everyone in the USA is innocent until proven guilty. In this case, though, the facts indicate the type of person the Biden administration appointed to this important position that impacts residents of San Clemente.

