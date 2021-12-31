SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

JERRY DERLOSHON, Dana Point

We recommend the Dana Point city manager and councilmembers read the “News Next Door” article from Dana Point Times’ Dec. 24 issue.

Thanks for reporting on how the City of San Clemente is tackling the e-bike issues and challenges. Hats off to our neighbors to the south for being proactive.

In contrast, whether it’s taking on the challenges of reasonable and appropriate management of short-term rentals (STRs), or handling (mishandling?) the harbor renovations, and now electric bike policies, Dana Point officials work at the pace of the sludge that runs in San Jan Creek.

Note to officials: Don’t do what serves your reelection chances; do what’s right. Above all, do something.

