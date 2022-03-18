SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

DAWN GARCIA, Dana Point

I agree, Southern California needs to stand independent in obtaining our own water. Given our proximity to the biggest water body on the planet, a desal plant seems like the most obvious way to achieve that.

But a new desal plant should not be generating, “high greenhouse gas emissions,” as stated in the March 11 edition of the Dana Point Times.

Currently, we see obvious climate-change-related events at our local coast, the erosion of our shoreline due to sea-level rise. A clean water generating facility that emits greenhouse gases adds to the cumulative effects of our existing and increasing urban impacts. That isn’t common sense or having foresight.

With our wealth, creativity, knowledge and technological forte, any future development needs to be environmentally sound for generations to come.

Dana Point and partners should pursue engineers that have the expertise to use a clean energy source to run a desal plant. Think innovatively and be a leader for our future water needs.

