SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

BROOKE BEAHM, Capistrano Beach

I cheered for Scott Schoeffel’s letter, which highlighted the variety of art and culture in Dana Point.

In addition to finding oneself through art, we have the opportunity at such events to find communality with others. Scott pointed out a few events, but let’s not forget The REDO Market held in May and again this October on Del Prado.

REDO gives locals a chance to experience our surf culture as well, and purchase vintage and handmade items from locals.

A street party from start to finish, this market is the perfect venue for friends to gather, sip, eat and shop all within the beauty of Dana Point.

Our coastal town hosts a bounty of art and culture; just look around.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

