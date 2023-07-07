GEORGE GREGORY, San Clemente

I know that the Dana Point City Council and Orange County Board of Supervisors could care less about my fiscal difficulties paying my inflated slip rents and troubling relocation off the main channel, but everyone should care about the encroachment of slips into the main channel where citizens play.

This includes kids sailing in youth programs, outriggers and many stand-up paddleboarders, along with just cruisers and boat hoppers socializing in our public waterway.

I guess the exclusive pre-qualification of lies resulted from the marina’s “no public interest” plan, except for their plan of overbuilding and overcharging.

Hope everyone enjoyed their Fourth of July on the waterway, as it may have been your last.