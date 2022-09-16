SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

JEFFREY HERMAN, San Clemente

No loan is ever forgiven—it just gets passed on to others.

In the case of the President’s estimated $1 trillion student loan “forgiveness,” that debt will be assumed by those taxpayers who never attended college, those who did attend college but paid their own way by working part-time jobs, and those who attended college and dutifully paid back their student loans.

Nancy Pelosi previously warned that the President did not have the authority to forgive student loans. Hence, this was an unconstitutional act that needs to be addressed by Congress.

It’s incumbent upon a college student to choose a field of study that will provide a sufficient income after graduation so as to pay back taxpayers who provided the funds for that college loan.

