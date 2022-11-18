SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

MARK MCGUIRE, San Clemente

Thank you, Norb Garrett, for spearheading the paddle-out for Fred Swegles. Thank you also for your “no-brainer” decision to scoop up Fred for the SC Times when the Register foolishly cut him from its diminishing staff.

While Fred wrote columns for SC Times and voiced many of “Sunny Post’s” quips (both of which he did superbly), for decades, he was a beat reporter. His beat was San Clemente—and no reporter ever knew their beat better.

He grew up in and loved this town. He traveled to many other San Clementes, but he always came home. To have as talented a writer/reporter as Fred Swegles covering all things San Clemente for as long as we did was a great gift.

His body of work is an amazing legacy and precious town treasure.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

