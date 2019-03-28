Letter from the Publisher: CNPA Honors for Picket Fence Media’s Editorial Staff

Norb Garrett, owner and publisher of Picket Fence Media

Our entire team at Picket Fence Media works hard every day to provide the very best in hyper-local community news through our newspapers, websites, social media and magazines. Our teams strive to live up to our mission statement: “Local News You Can Use.” We are also very proud of the role we play in our communities and appreciate the feedback we receive each and every week.

On Thursday, we also learned that our amazing editorial teams have been recognized by the California Newspaper Publishers Association (CNPA) with six nominations for CNPA 2018 editorial awards. The San Clemente Times is up for three awards, Dana Point Times for two and The Capistrano Dispatch for one, and as the Publisher/Owner of Picket Fence Media, I couldn’t be more proud of our teams. The nominations are as follows:

DP Times: Lillian Boyd for Coverage of Local Government (Clash of the Candidates).

DP Times: Jasmine Smith for Special Section (Best of Dana Point).

SC Times: Zach Cavanagh for Sports Game Story (San Clemente beats Mission Viejo for First Time Since 1999).

SC Times: Eric Heinz for Photo Story/Essay (Ocean Festival Day One and Two).

SC Times: Jasmine Smith for Special Section (Best of San Clemente).

Capistrano Dispatch: Jasmine Smith for Special Section (Best of San Juan Capistrano).

Winners will be named May 4 at the CNPA’s California Awards Gala in Long Beach. Congratulations to all of our CNPA-nominated staff. We’re proud of each and every one of them.