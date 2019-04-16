CHARLES PAYNE, Dana Point

Like many of our residents, I was shocked and concerned about recent revelations of apparent financial mismanagement at the TCA—especially because over $6 Million in Dana Point tax dollars have been transferred to the TCA.

So I was optimistic to see our city council considering a resolution to support an independent audit of the TCA, similar to one just passed by San Clemente. We should all agree that our residents have a right to know how their tax dollars are being spent. It seemed like an easy thing to endorse. But our city council refused.

We can all guess why Mayor Joe Muller and Councilmember Richard Viczorek, who also sit on the TCA board, don’t want outsiders looking at their books. It’s harder to guess why Federico, who ran promising transparency and accountability, would vote against those ideals.

Is Federico protecting his buddies who sit on the board of the TCA? Or is he protecting the special interests that paid for his council seat? One thing is certain: he isn’t protecting the taxpayers of Dana Point.