…

WAYNE YOST, Dana Point

These past few years have certainly been quite turbulent—with crazy politics and a devastating pandemic. But has anyone noticed that for the first time in many decades, America is not heavily involved in a large-scale war or conflict abroad?

One of the reasons is the increase in the scale of our military strength. President Ronald Reagan adopted a philosophy of “Peace Through Strength,” and it seems to be working today. So next week, our community has an opportunity to honor those who serve, and have served, who protect, and give us these peaceful times.

Next Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m., the City of Dana Point and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9934 will be hosting our annual Veterans Day ceremony. Traditionally, the location is at our Veterans Memorial located at Strands Vista Park. However, since that venue is rather small, and to safely accommodate the quantity of people who traditionally attend, we have moved the site to the Little League baseball field, adjacent to the Dana Point Senior/Recreation Community Center, 34052 Del Obispo St.

All people attending will have to create an account and pre-register at apm.activecommunities.com/cityofdanapoint. The “Activity number” will be #7000.

Face coverings, temperature screening and social distancing policies will be implemented to ensure everyone’s safety. So please arrive no later than 9:30 a.m.

We are striving to make this a memorable event, with vocalists, musicians, representatives from local and Orange County government, our Military Commanders, and a special tribute to our Veterans.

All Veterans in attendance will receive special recognition. Thank you to those who have served our nation and given us peace and security!

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

