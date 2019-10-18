Felicia Lurner, Capistrano Beach

After reading Charles Payne’s Letter to the Editor in the Oct. 11 issue of Dana Point Times, I thought that I should share some of my experiences for those residents of Dana Point who may not understand what it means to have short-term rentals (STRs) in the neighborhood. Like most, our home is our single largest investment. We believed we were buying in a residential community and that the city would honor that designation. We were shocked to discover that the city council had unilaterally decided to allow commercial hotel/motel operations right next door with zero supervision!

Unfortunately for us, we have STR houses on both sides of our property. The city allows new renters to check in and out as often as every three days. Adding to that, different cleaning crews arrive to clean each time, with no regard for holidays, Saturdays or Sundays!

We have a zero lot line, and it is like living on a strip of poorly run hotels with no management on site. Renters have zero sense of community or belonging. I can hear every word that is being said on their patios, and they have little regard for our privacy. They are on vacation and have come to party. And this they do! You can imagine the impact of these nuisances on our property value.

I have visiting grandchildren who I try to get to bed at a reasonable time, and I have to get up and go to work in the mornings. Unfortunately, guests on both sides are often still outside at midnight, drinking and partying. Our quality of life has 100% been compromised due to the STRs. We would be better off renting full-time in a hotel, where at least they’d have resources to correct loud neighbors. I have no alternative but to call the police, which I try to avoid, as the police have much more serious issues to deal with.

I call and write to the city constantly and even if they do issue a violation, it’s ineffective. There is a house on my street with eight violations, yet they continue to rent, because the fines are low compared to the revenue coming in, and there is little consequence to leaving them unpaid.

Everyone deserves the quiet enjoyment of their homes. The City of Dana Point has let their residents down.