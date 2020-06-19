RICK MORGAN, Dana Point

I always find it interesting—and, honestly, more than a little irritating—how so often people on the left demand tolerance from those with whom they disagree, yet fail to practice tolerance themselves. I find it downright scary how quickly they desire to trample on others’ Constitutional rights of free speech. Specifically, the writer of last week’s Letter to the Editor decried the flying of particular political flags in Dana Point Harbor, because she found them “vulgar” and “unacceptable.”

The words you used, in effect, to describe Mr. Donald Trump and his supporters reek with irony. Just so you understand, Ms. Lynch, I, too, find so much vulgarity, hate, dishonesty, racism, words, actions and selective inaction, not to mention plenty of “antis,” coming from those with whom I politically disagree astonishingly offensive and, in some cases, downright treasonous. It’s a two-way street. But I would never consider it a good idea to prohibit a Constitutional and God-given right. When we give the government that kind of power, well, just be careful what you wish for.

As long as they’re not shouting “fire!” in a movie theatre or inciting riots or looting or armed rebellion, then I’ll just suck it up, keep a smile on my face and thank God I live in the United States. I’ll also expect the same right to free speech without retaliation.

You might also consider wondering why these boat owners feel the way they do. Perhaps they feel some of their rights are being prohibited? You might want to ask them.

You’ve missed a teachable moment, so here’s a suggestion on how to explain to your children how flying these types of flags is OK. Simply tell them, “I disagree with what they’re saying, but I’ll defend to the death their right to say it.”

The point is, there’s just too much hatred coming from all sides. Lighten up and enjoy the harbor. And if it makes you feel any better, I wouldn’t fly the flags you described.