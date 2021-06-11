Letter to the Editor: Short-Term Rentals

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

JERRY DERLOSHON, Dana Point

Last week’s coverage of the city council’s approval of an amendment to the city’s code for short-term rentals underscores the divisive nature of the topic. Overwhelmingly, Dana Point resident input has been consistent on the subject of short-term rentals: “Not on my street!” For Mayor Federico to voice support for short-term rentals citing the Coastal Commission “guarantees access to the coast for all Californians” is ignorant and illogical. The two subjects are totally unrelated. To wrap Coastal Commission mandates for coastal access around why the city needs to promote short-term rentals is laughable. I favor approving short-term rental permits wherever all property-adjacent homeowners sign agreement to the use of a home as a short-term rental business on an annual basis, and only in homes that are not bound by CC&R’s or community rules and regulations prohibiting them. We’ve got plenty of coastal access.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

