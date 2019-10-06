Letter to the Editor: Out of Service by Paul Segal

OUT OF SERVICE

PAUL SEGAL, Dana Point

I sent City Manager Mark Denny an email on August 12, expressing my dismay over the “temporarily out of service” sign on the funicular at Strand Beach. The funicular has been out of service for the entire summer. The Strand funicular provides access to families, seniors and handicapped, etc. It’s an important community amenity that residents and visitors depend on, especially during the summer. Please read Mr. Denny’s response to my email below:

“Good evening, Mr. Segal:

Thank you for your message. This has been a challenging year for the funicular. There have been multiple failures of multiple parts/systems of the funicular that have challenged city staff and contractors. The most recent is the failure of the doors and locking mechanisms. Parts availability has also been challenging.

The latest failure was on the locking mechanism, and the manufacturer of the system has shipped it and it is due for delivery in Dana Point on Wednesday. We will have staff and contractors on site to get it installed on Wednesday with our goal of having the facility operating again the same day.

Funding has not been the issue.

Thank you for your patience as we work through these challenges and get the facility back up and running.

Regards,

Mark Denny”

Having been out of town for nearly a month, on September 9, I headed down to the Strand, and to my surprise, the funicular is still out of service.

The Strand funicular is a community amenity that Dana Point residents, and visitors, fought for. They suffered through countless public hearings and finally got what is now the jewel of Dana Point—90 acres of open space, five parks, trails and, yes, direct access to Strand Beach via the funicular. The developer paid for all of it, and the City of Dana Point promised to maintain it. My last email to Mr. Denny went unanswered. Dana Point taxpayers deserve better. Everyone who uses the funicular to get down to The Strand deserves better.