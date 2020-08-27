BILL PRESTRIDGE, San Clemente

A recent letter to the editor blamed Harry Reid, Barack Obama and the Democrats for the closure of Yucca Mountain as a repository for nuclear waste.

This is true, but not the whole story.

Yucca mountain was also closed because of geological studies of water infiltration and instability due to earthquakes.

It was also opposed by 75% of the citizens of Nevada, and the Trump administration did not support funding for it, either, although Trump opposed it to get votes from the citizens of Nevada.