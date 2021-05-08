Letter to the Editor: Response to ‘Democrats Undermining the Constitution’

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

RICHARD GREEN, San Clemente

I consider myself one of the law-abiding, patriotic Democrats Mr. Davison was looking for. I don’t share his fear.

The writer is mistaken about so-called Democratic ballot harvesting in California. Like most states, California allows a designated third party to deliver a mail-in ballot for the voter who may not be able to do so. So-called “ballot harvesting” was actually conducted by the state Republican Party with unofficial and illegal ballot drop boxes across the state. The GOP refused to remove the boxes even after election officials told them they were illegal.

Adding justices to the Supreme Court is not unconstitutional and can be done by an act of Congress and signed by the President. The number of justices has been both increased and decreased in the past.

It is not unconstitutional to elevate a territory to statehood. The writer mentioned Washington, D.C. D.C. pays more federal taxes than 21 states, has a larger population than two, and has a larger budget than 12. Taxation with statehood representation seems fundamental to our values.

The Electoral College is mandated in the Constitution. Proposals by many to amend the Constitution so that the candidate with the most popular votes wins, again, seems fundamental to our values.

President Biden has not threatened the Second Amendment Right to keep and bear arms. His EOs have addressed un-serialized “ghost guns,” stabilizers that can turn a pistol into a concealable rifle, want to assist states to draw up laws that will keep guns out of the hands of people who mean harm to themselves or others, and want to put money into better intervention in violent situations.

None of these weakens the Second Amendment. All of them can be challenged in court.

Our Constitutional freedoms are safe under President Biden. I value them now more than ever after passing through the last four years.

