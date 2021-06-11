Letter to the Editor: Remembering Lee Baily

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Terry Goller, Dana Point

Remembering our days with Lee Baily as he and my husband served together in the U.S. Marine Corps 334 squadron stationed at Cherry Point, NC, in 1954-1956. Lee developed his flair for the law, as he was in the JAG division. He also was a talented writer, as he published my husband’s harrowing Mach 1 FJ2 ejection into the Atlantic Ocean resulting from a lack of oxygen or anoxia.

Lee was also a pilot outside of the Marines, as he had his own plane and would frequently fly him and his wife, Dolly, back and forth to their home in the Boston area. We always worried about her flying so close to her due date, as our baby sons were born near the same time. I recall how thrilled Dolly was when Lee bought her a mini floor washing machine that might hold 10 diapers!

We will miss hearing about all of Lee’s colorful activities, as he was a man of many talents and excelled in all of them. He was revered by many, including OJ!

