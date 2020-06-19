CRAIG ALEXANDER, Dana Point

Ms. Lisa Lynch’s request to ban “political” flags and banners (“To Whom It May Concern at The Dana Point Harbor”) forgets one vital issue: We live in a Democratic Republic.

One of the values we hold dear in this Republic is freedom of speech or expression—that includes political speech, even if it is “divisive” and hurts the feelings of some people who view it. Ms. Lynch’s bias is quickly revealed by her attack on all things Donald Trump. I wonder if she would find it equally offensive if a flag on a boat said “Biden 2020” or “Jesus Saves” or “TGIF” or “Merry Christmas” or any number of other ideas that might be expressed.

When I drive by a car with a “Feel the Bern” bumper sticker, I ardently do not agree with the person’s support of Senator Bernie Sanders and his policy proposals. But I would defend that person’s right to display his support of Sanders publicly. I am glad the sheriff’s department does not have a “politically correct” department going around and telling us what we can and cannot display on our yards, boats and cars.

The First Amendment right of freedom of expression does not have a “divisive” footnote to it. Ms. Lynch should remember that people cherish the right to express their opinions and those who view those opinions need to cherish and defend the right of that expression even if it is not one they share.

As for her neighborhood association banning “political flags and signs”—depending on the specific facts and circumstances—that may be illegal (California Civil Code section 4710.)