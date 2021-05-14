Letter to the Editor: Poles and Lines Coalition

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

BY MARILYN GARDNER

Saturday, May 15 is a unique day in Dana Point. It could be the first time you see a glimmer of hope in getting rid of the thing you hate most about Dana Point—its unsightly above-ground power poles and lines.

Poles and Lines (P.A.L.) Saturday is designated as such, because our new community action group will be out in force, knocking on neighbors’ doors throughout the city with information on how to join in the movement. It’s a movement to bring safety and beauty to our otherwise gorgeous beach town. It’s a movement that has the potential to save lives and raise property values.

If you’re an owner, renter, or otherwise interested party, this will be an opportunity to become part of positive change in our city. This Saturday, when one of our volunteers rings your doorbell, we hope you’ll welcome them and engage in a productive conversation for the betterment of Dana Point.

