Darryl Paul, Dana Point

I read the letters from Mark McGinn, Carol Wilson and Charles Payne in the last issue of your paper with much interest over the issue of misleading the local populace, and note that Mr. Payne’s citation to Government Code Section 8314 is California’s proscription against gifts of public funds. He’s right on the money here.

I recall being rather incensed when I observed our local fire department squiring a city council candidate around town in the 2018 election with signs attached to the fire engines evincing support for that candidate in violation of that Government Code section and state policy. Anyone remember just which candidate it was who received those gifts of public funds and misused our city and county resources to gain an unfair advantage in a local election?

We have become so complacent in Dana Point and have allowed a few insiders to step over too many lines for far too long a time; maybe it’s time to start reporting those miscreants to the California Attorney General for investigation. Maybe it’s time that our local councilmembers take charge for the people who live in this fair city and ignore the wants and desires of outside interests and inside political influences. But if wishes were horses… Must stop this dreaming.