Letter to the Editor: Licenses for E-Bikes

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

JENIFER MASSEY, San Clemente

Sunday, May 23, at 5 p.m., I was walking at the pier on the Beach Trail. One second before I planned to make a step to the right to go over the railroad tracks to get a cone at the ice cream shop on Avenida Victoria, a grown man flew by me on his e-bike.

He had obviously come from the south on the Beach Trail ignoring signs saying “Walk Bikes.”

The one-second difference saved me from going to the hospital or the morgue.

I walk on the Beach Trail often, and the behavior of many bike riders is rude and dangerous.

I, therefore, propose licensing requirements for e-bike riders and license plates so infringements can be reprimanded and safe bike ridership can make the Beach Trail a safe, pleasurable facility.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

