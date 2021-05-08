Letter to the Editor: Kristine Hostetter Investigation

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

TODD OFFORD, San Clemente

A couple questions to ponder. The social media posts in question show Kristine Hostetter marching peacefully.

Why was it investigated, then? Who pays for that investigation? The people or group calling for the investigation are the same people calling out law enforcement for “stereotyping,” I’m guessing?

Are these people or groups the same that preach our freedoms such as speech and peaceful protest?

Why isn’t there an investigation into all the Antifa, BLM and just plain criminals that burned businesses, destroyed property and took over cities (and) given the same investigation?

Yep, thousands of social media hours that get the blind eye because the Democrats don’t care about you, me or anyone that doesn’t follow their agenda.

