Letter from the Editor: Harboring 2019’s Lessons Ahead of New Year

By Lillian Boyd, City Editor of Dana Point Times, Senior Editor at Picket Fence Media

As 2019 concludes, so does my first complete year as editor for Dana Point Times.

This year saw no shortage of contention, debate and controversy. Issues such as homelessness, short-term rentals, new developments, lawsuits, investigations and campaign finance were brought to the forefront and will continue to be grappled with into 2020.

These issues have real impacts on Dana Point’s residents, business owners, city officials and leaders. When contention, debate and controversy seem to dominate the headlines, I remind myself that at the core of it all are people who care deeply for their community—which is something I respect and admire.

Election 2020 will not only determine the U.S. President, it will fill two seats on Dana Point City Council, three seats on the South Coast Water District Board of Directors, the 73rd Assembly seat and the 49th Congressional seat.

That fire—the kind of fire that keeps people engaged and aware—is so vital for a community. It’s that fire that helps bring voters to fill their ballots and politicians to feel beholden to their constituents. It’s that fire that keeps me motivated and inspired to deliver quality “news you can use.” I want to thank the readers of Dana Point Times for pushing me to be better in everything that I do.

With all the contention, debate and controversy that 2020 will likely bring, it is our promise to do our best to tell Dana Point’s stories in a fair, balanced and accurate way—as well as stories that showcase triumph, celebration, charity and goodwill.

Thank you for allowing me the privilege of telling your stories in 2019. Here’s to a new year in Dana Point.