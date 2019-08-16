Every week when I read the Dana Point Times, I get more and more incensed and frustrated that some of our political representatives, wherever they are serving (local, state, federal), seem to not represent their constituents, but are serving themselves. They are always trying to circumvent, hide, and/or distort issues.

In her letter to the editor, Michelle Brough discusses the problems that have arisen for her husband (73rd District Assemblymember Bill Brough) because of his support of an audit of the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA)—commonly known as the Toll Roads. Her article discusses in length and, I believe, with good conscience, the issues that have arisen for her husband and her children.

I, for one, cannot fathom why a public servant would not want to be held accountable for his/her actions when serving the public ( i.e., Why would you reject an audit of an agency unless something might be uncovered that might be damaging to you?). Also, don’t give me this BS that it might cost too much and you don’t have the funds available for such an audit. I’m talking here about the bill that Assemblymember Bill Brough made to audit the TCA.

It is time for everyone to hold our elected representatives (or who get appointed) accountable. It is deplorable what has happened to the Brough family. Let’s hear from Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, or some of the councilmembers, why they do not wish to be audited. Let’s hear about the relationships that these people have with the TCA and other agencies. If, indeed, there were some false allegations made against Assemblymember Bill Brough by Lisa Bartlett, then don’t air them in a public forum, but demand a hearing or whatever to clear up these allegations. Don’t publicize it in the media for political gain. Use some common sense. I’m fed up!