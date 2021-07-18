Letter to the Editor: Dear Mayor Jamey Federico

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

DENNIS PARQUES, Dana Point

Dear Mayor Jamey Federico,

I live in your council district in what I call the “noise zone.” I have also copied the other councilmembers whose districts border yours and whose constituents are affected by the noise pollution. I am sure I speak for all of the families residing in or near the Golden Lantern, Stonehill Dr., Selva Rd. traffic corridor, that noise from illegal auto and motorcycle exhaust systems is at times excruciating. I am appalled at the noise that is generated, especially in the evening hours when traffic is generally lighter, by vehicles traveling at high speed shifting through the gears. Some vehicles even create loud backfires facilitated by aftermarket exhaust systems designed to do just that.

I hear a lot of discussion from the council about maintaining or improving the “quality of life” in Dana Point. I see occasional roadside warnings about loud exhausts being ticketed, but I see NO real action toward protecting residential neighborhoods from the cacophony. In fact, I have not seen a motor officer on the streets of Dana Point after 5 p.m., forever. This is especially irritating, in that this “noise zone” is within a block or two of city hall and the sheriff’s substation. It is like rubbing salt in an open wound to have them so close, but yet indifferent to the problem.

If you are serious about quality of life in Dana Point, encourage the Sheriff’s Department to enforce the loud noise (and speed) ordinances on the books. And if they do, don’t make it just a fine; require proof that the exhaust system has been returned to legal standards in order to legally operate the auto/motorcycle going forward.

Be forewarned that loud exhaust is usually accompanied by excessive speed. One of these days, a car is going to race down Stonehill Dr. and strike a vehicle making a legal right turn off Selva Rd., unaware of the speed being carried down the hill by the offending vehicle.

As a I write this letter at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday evening, I am listening to a backfiring vehicle speeding up Golden Lantern. Enforce the law and make Dana Point a better place to live! Continued non-enforcement is not acceptable.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

