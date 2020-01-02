GLENN AND JOICE ALAPAG, DANA POINT

On December 13, my wife, Joice, and I joined many others attending the Dana Point Symphony Orchestra (DPSO) and choir holiday concert at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. It was an incredibly moving experience from start to finish. The evening was filled with music and singing, which brought everyone into the joyful spirit of the Christmas season.

We are lifelong musicians and have been Dana Point residents for the past 18 years, but had never before experienced the DPSO. Although this year’s holiday concert kicked off DPSO’s ninth season, we never even knew a symphony orchestra existed here in Dana Point. This annual holiday performance is truly a best-kept secret for the Dana Point community. As a small city, we are very lucky to have world-class symphonic music, paired with first-rate visual art exhibits, available to all residents at an affordable price.

DPSO President and former Dana Point Mayor Scott Schoeffel and his organization have produced truly amazing concerts for our residents for close to a decade now and have earned the support and enthusiasm of our town. The DPSO has scheduled two more concerts in February and April 2020. We sincerely hope that many of our neighbors and their families and friends, like ourselves, will come out and discover the magic of these exquisite musical events so close to home. Everyone should know that Dana Point not only hosts major rock and blues festivals each year, but it is also the home of an exceptional symphony orchestra.

The DPSO greatly enhances Dana Point’s reputation as an outstanding and diverse performance arts community, and puts that much more spring in all of our steps as residents. We plan to attend future DPSO events and share with our friends and visitors that our community has more to offer than just sun and surf. Much more. Seeing and hearing is truly believing!