DIANE AND RICHARD CHEEK, San Clemente

I want to thank Lisa Lynch for her well-stated letter concerning political flags and signs at the Dana Point Harbor.

I want to thank Dana Point Times for publishing her comments.

My husband and I have a boat at the marina, and we have also noticed the creeping effect of political flags and messages. In hopes there were regulations in place, we contacted the marina office. We were told nothing could be done.

Currently, there are regulations about personal (not broker) for-sale signs, so I would think perhaps political signs and flags can be addressed. The marina is a place for relaxing and enjoyment; you might say a refuge away from outside influences.

I hope others will speak out as Lisa Lynch did with the hope the marina can be a non-political environment.