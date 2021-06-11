Letter to the Editor: City Safety/Car Show

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

CHRIS DOLKAS, San Clemente

I just read with disbelief of the priority given to San Clemente passing the non-binding resolution regarding the Second Amendment. With weekly mass shootings in America, it seems we should take a more appropriate stance on keeping the citizens of San Clemente safe.

Apparently, safety of all our citizens is not the No. 1 priority of most of the city council. I have been trying to get the attention of the council for over a year since witnessing a three-car injury accident on Avenida Vista Hermosa after three cars raced away from the weekly car show.

I was just missed by one of the out-of-control cars. Since that time, I have sent numerous letters, videos and sound bites of several near-misses of pedestrians and e-bike riders. The speed is beyond reckless, as is the noise and exhaust for nearby residents—all violations of city ordinances.

The cities of Dana Point, Laguna Beach, Corona del Mar and Newport Beach, along with Caltrans and the CHP, have launched task forces to deal with the collateral damage (from our car show) in their respective municipalities.

I guess the “silver lining” for them is all the revenue being generated by the hundreds of noise, speed and equipment violations from all the vehicles leaving the car show driving north on PCH, heading back home to inland OC and Riverside.

On the other hand, we might get $50 from our portion of sales tax from coffee and breakfast sales at Ruby’s, Starbucks and Chick-fil-A. Our enforcement for the protection of the citizens of San Clemente is signs at the Outlets telling people not to “rev” their engines.

E-bike activity is at an all-time high. Bike accidents are way up. The bike lane and sidewalk (where most bikes are ridden on Vista Hermosa) goes against traffic. That, coupled with all the youth activities at the Jim Johnson Sports Park on Saturdays, make this insane.

This is a ticking bomb. Not if, but when we have another tragedy on Vista Hermosa. We have had too many. There is a reason the city of Laguna Beach and others have sent the car shows away.

Thank you, Councilman Duncan and Lt. Manhart, for taking my calls and listening. This is a tough issue but should be a real priority.

