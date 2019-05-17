Nancy Weagley, Capistrano Beach

The Dana Point Taxpayer Association has awarded the 2019 Annual Hero Award to John Tomlinson of Capistrano Beach. John was the mayor of Dana Point in 2016, with his four-year term on city council ending in 2018.

This award is given for protecting and supporting the taxpayers of Dana Point. The 2018 Annual Hero Award recipient was Patricia Bates, California State Senator for the 36th District.

Congratulations and thank you to Mr. Tomlinson for his achievements in working hard on our behalf.