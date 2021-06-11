Letter to the Editor: Amazon May Not Be Coming to San Clemente

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

DICK PARSONS, San Clemente

Having now lived in beautiful San Clemente for over 20 years, I, too, would be concerned about the traffic and noise problems caused in our community by a huge Amazon distribution facility, even though there might be some benefits such as an increase in job opportunities and more tax revenue.

Are they really coming to San Clemente?

I did a Google search and found a May 18, 2021 article indicating that the city of Oceanside just approved an Amazon Distribution Center in their Ocean Ranch industrial park. If one assumes that it will successfully address all building, environmental and community concerns, there would be no need for them to open up another center 22 miles up the coast in San Clemente.

Let’s hope that our concerns are premature.

