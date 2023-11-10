Assemblymember Laurie Davies

By Assemblymember Laurie Davies

Serving in the legislature is something I don’t take lightly. And I use the word “serving,” because that’s truly what it is. I am serving as your voice in Sacramento.

When I walk through the doors at the Capitol, I leave politics behind and focus on policy that best serves our community in the 74th District. Throughout the year, I meet with residents, businesses owners and community leaders and discuss the important issues that are affecting our unique district.

This past year, we dove into legislation that aimed to address the pressing issue of coastal erosion, and we were able to advance Assembly Bill 882. The measure will expedite funding for grants by the State Coastal Conservancy to help with our climate challenges such as sea-level rise and coastal erosion.

We also placed our focus on enhancing public safety, specifically with gun violence and keeping guns out of the hands of those who should not, by law, own firearms.

Assembly Bill 303, which was also signed by the governor, gives law enforcement more information about individuals in our cities who are illegally possessing firearms—an important step in tackling this key issue.

This year, my office sent out a poll to our district to help determine what issues matter the most to you and your family. We received over 500 responses in our first attempt, and we will continue to send out this poll over the next couple weeks.

Here are the current results, ranked from top to bottom:

Tackling the Homelessness Problem and Easing Housing Costs Improving the Cost of Living in California Taxation Reducing Gun Violence and Strengthening Public Safety Campaign Finance and Election Integrity Reform Protecting Our Coastline and Environment Other Issues Health Care Affordability Military and Veterans Affairs Reproductive Health Care College Affordability

If you’re interested in taking the poll, head to: https://lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov/PublicLCMS/SurveysDirect_v2.php?district=AD74&survey=310

As always, it is an honor to represent the 74th Assembly District in Sacramento!

Laurie Davies is a small business owner and former mayor who was elected to the State Assembly in 2020 and reelected in 2022. She represents the 74th Assembly District, which includes Dana Point, Laguna Niguel, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano in South Orange County—down through Camp Pendleton, and Oceanside, Vista and part of Fallbrook in North San Diego County.