By Clara Helm

Lantern Bay Realty reached a significant milestone in 2023 as the Dana Point-based company celebrates its 50-year anniversary.

Originally from Buffalo, New York, Joe Lovullo got his degree in business with an emphasis in real estate and finance. After getting his broker’s license in 1973, he settled in Dana Point because he saw the future of promise it could hold.

Up until 1989, Dana Point was an unincorporated town, still in the process of development and ripe for opportunity, Lovullo recalled.

“I just drove up and down the coast and almost started in Carlsbad because that looked like a growing community,” said Lovullo. “But when I got to Dana Point, I said, ‘this is it.’ ”

Herb Johns, the dean of real estate at Saddleback College at the time, invited Lovullo to be a guest speaker at some of his classes. What started as guest speaking turned into 12 years of teaching night classes there.

Some of his former students now work as real estate brokers in San Clemente.

While teaching classes at night, Lovullo was building and running a real estate business during the day. After nine years in business, Lovullo got an opportunity in 1984 for company growth.

“My big claim to fame was when I had a real estate contractor come to see me one day and he says ‘Joe, Pacific Mutual (Life Insurance Co.) just bought all this land out here (in Lantern Bay) … and they’re looking for a broker because they want to develop it,’ ” said Lovullo

Armed only with a clipboard and small office with a desk and a phone, Lovullo went to an interview to be the exclusive broker for the Lantern Bay Villas, competing against larger companies.

Lovullo’s understanding of the ins and outs of Dana Point got him the job, a testament to the importance of knowing the local community.

The million-dollar project in Lantern Bay, just above Dana Point harbor, was a huge win for Lovullo. After the sale of the development, he got to keep the name of Lantern Bay. Over the years Lantern Bay Realty has also been the exclusive broker for Lantern Bay Estates, Harbor Walk in Capistrano Beach, and Pacific Terrace along Pacific Coast Highway.

Now a well-established company, the real estate agency covers a wide variety of services such as residential and commercial sales, leasing, property management and investment counseling. The diversification of residential and commercial keeps the company on top of any market ripples.

“So, it’s really not only where people live but where people do their business,” said Mike Lovullo, Joe Lovullo’s son. “It’s restaurant, retail, offices, medical, dental. Just about anything that has to do with buying, selling, or managing property is what we do.”

Working at the company since 1988 and taking over the helm of the company in the 2010s, the younger Lovullo is now Lantern Bay Realty’s chief broker and president.

Both Mike Lovullo and Lantern Bay Realty Vice President Tim Johnson grew up in San Clemente and graduated from San Clemente High. Mike and Johnson are both involved in the community, whether that’s working with the Chamber of Commerce, managing the Dana Point Community House, or curating concert series through the organization Lord of the Strings.

Their long history in Southern California has guided Lantern Bay Realty’s business model as it allowed them to establish meaningful connections.

“After 50 years of (Lantern Bay Realty) being here, thanks to Joe starting the business, we enjoy a large amount of repeat and referral business due to our reputation,” said Johnson.

The heads of the company emphasized referrals and their reputation as their keys to success in the last 50 years. A large part of this reputation is putting people over profit.

“Our core values are putting the customer first and always being trustworthy,” said Mike.

“When somebody has a problem, we’re on it immediately,” Johnson added. “We don’t waste any time.”

In the 50 years Lantern Bay Realty has been in business, Dana Point has drastically changed. Once a quiet surf town, Dana Point is now a bustling city.

Like every industry, such a change in pace comes with its challenges. One of those challenges is keeping up with the constantly changing real estate and taxation laws of the area, such as the tenant protection act that went into effect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with people increasingly moving to the beach towns and city hubs of Orange County, the real estate market and investment have only grown with it. Dana Point itself has grown as restaurants and residential areas continue to be developed.

“All of it is good for business,” said Mike. “More activity, more people wanting to move here … even the single-families people are upgrading and expanding.”

An aspect of the business that’s contributed to its longevity, the two said, is their face-to-face meaningful interaction with customers.

After the pandemic, Mike said, some real estate companies turned away from customer interaction and favored the virtual, with customers sometimes never dealing with anyone directly. This is something Mike doesn’t see Lantern Bay Realty doing any time soon.

“I still think that, you know, personal contact, personal touch is so important in this business,” said Mike. “I think people still want to deal with people.”

Joe Lovullo said he built his long-lasting company based on the value of respect—something, he adds, also guides his personal life as a father of four children and husband of 63 years. This value and his positive impact in the local community have contributed to Lantern Bay Realty’s success, a legacy carried on by his son and Johnson.

Giving advice to aspiring professionals in the real estate industry, Mike stressed perseverance.

“Don’t get discouraged, and just keep going,” said Mike. “As long as you put your customers first and are willing to learn and keep learning, you’ll be fine.”