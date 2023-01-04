UPDATE (1:55 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4): The city’s public works department reopened Pacific Coast Highway to motorists in both directions at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Pacific Coast Highway continues to be closed to motorists traveling in both directions between Palisades Drive and Camino Capistrano as the City of Dana Point works to clean up a landslide.

The landslide occurred at around 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, following heavy rains.

Until the road is reopened, motorists can expect to be detoured up Palisades or Camino Capistrano. The city’s Public Works Department is encouraging motorists to use alternative routes.

Public works and the Dana Point Engineering Department expects to reopen PCH later Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4.

Questions regarding the landslide and the cleanup effort can be directed to public works at publicworks@danapoint.org or at 949.248.3554.



Pacific Coast Highway is closed to motorists after a landslide occurred on Monday evening, Jan. 2, following heavy rains. Photos: Breeana Greenberg