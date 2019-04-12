Kobayashi Wins Taco Eating Contest; No Personal Record

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Though two tacos short of beating his personal record, world champion competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi still won this year’s Gringo Bandito Chronic Tacos Challenge during the Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival at Doheny State Beach on Sunday, April 7.

Kobayashi wolfed down 157 street-style tacos within 10 minutes to hold off Molly Schuyler (146 tacos) in the same event he set the world record of 159 tacos last year.

“She definitely kept me on my toes and pushed me through the competition,” Kobayashi said of Schuyler after claiming another trophy.

During the competition, fellow competitor Naader Reden had to receive the Heimlich maneuver when he began choking on his tacos. Soon thereafter, he rejoined the taco-eating challenge. Corey Henderson, the CEO for RecordSetter.com, was on stage to get an official count for the first time.