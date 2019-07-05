Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Killer Dana Surf Shop announced Monday, July 1 that Bethany Zelasko has signed on as its brand ambassador. Zelasko is a member of the Canadian National Olympic Surfing Team and is a second seed in the 2019 Pan American Games, which begin in late July in Peru. The Pan Am Games are a direct qualifier for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Zelasco is also the first winner of the Dana Point Surf Club’s first annual Dana Hills High School Scholarship, which she received in 2018. She has won titles in Southern California and Canada. Her primary focus today is to qualify for and win the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games, according to a press release sent out by Killer Dana Surf Shop.

“We at Killer Dana are so proud to have Bethany on our roster of young surfers, and wish her the very best luck heading into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for both our local Dana Point community and Canada,” said a press release for Killer Dana Surf Shop.