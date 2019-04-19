Kids Take on Career Day: Community Leaders Provide Insight on Career Paths at RH Dana Elementary

By Lillian Boyd

RH Dana Elementary School hosted College & Career Week from April 15-19, allowing students to learn about a multitude of job pathways and college admission.

The school welcomed officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Orange County Fire Authority and South County Water District to speak about their professions, as well as a hygienist and representatives from ZOOMARS Petting Zoo, The Sheckler Foundation and Avila’s restaurants. Members of the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club spoke with fifth-grade students about what it means to members and leaders of the community.

On Tuesday, April 16, elementary school students were able to hear students from Dana Hills High School and JSerra Catholic High School speak about their experiences applying to college and being accepted by their top choices. Students from Saddleback College presented on how to secure grants and funding for college.

Kristen Nelson is the principal of RH Dana. She says events such as Career Week lay a crucial foundation for young students.

“The importance of College & Career Week is that it gives kids a bigger vision of what their life can be, other than what they might be exposed to on their computers or tablets,” said Nelson. “If our students can meet and interact with different community members, they begin to consider all the possibilities that lie before them.”