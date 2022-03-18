Judge Delays Ruling on Harbor Partners, Boaters Lawsuit, Sets Status Conference for July

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Breeana Greenberg

Orange County Superior Court Judge Glenda Sanders did not make an official ruling on a motion to dismiss the class-action lawsuit boaters filed against the Dana Point Harbor Partners, in a demurrer hearing on Friday, March 18. A status conference has been set for mid-July to reassess and make a ruling on the demurrer, or motion to dismiss, filed by the Dana Point Harbor Partners

The Dana Point Harbor Partners argued in the demurrer that the complaint failed to demonstrate a breach of the master lease while Dennis Winters of Winters Law Firm, who represents the boater groups – the Dana Point Boaters Association (DPBA) and Save Our Slips (SOS) – argued that the Harbor Partners violated their master lease with the Orange County Board of Supervisors by establishing higher than market rate slip fees.

In the hearing, the Dana Point Harbor Partners’ legal counsel Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP argued that the master lease allows the Harbor Partners to establish market rate lease fees “as reasonably determined by DPHP, meaning DPHP has the discretion to determine what market rate is in a reasonable manner.”

“Although we contend the evidence will show that these are market rates, it doesn’t really matter, because market rate is, by definition, the going rate or what the market bears and given the long waitlist,” Alicia Vaz of Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP said.

Winters argued that the Harbor Partners failed to establish market rate slip fees.

“The arguments that have been made here is really the tortured reading of the provision reasonably determined rates has to have some meaning,” Winters said during the hearing. “If the County and the Partners wanted to agree that the Partners had full discretion to charge any rate that they felt was okay, they could have put that in there. They could have said the Partners have the right to, the discretion to put any rates on the slip holders that they want to, but they put market rate, and they said it had to be reasonably determined. Those terms have to have meaning.”

During the hearing, Sanders commented that the boaters’ allegation that the Dana Point Harbor Partners violated the basis in which they needed to evaluate “market rate” slip fees per the master lease agreement was sufficient.

Ahead of the demurrer hearing on March 18, Sanders tentatively overruled the motion to dismiss on three of the five causes of action.

Sanders noted in her tentative ruling ahead of the hearing that there was sufficient evidence “to support a claim for injunctive relief, because if proven, they could support a finding that monetary damages are an inadequate remedy for the alleged breach of contract.”

Where the Harbor Partners had argued for a demur on the grounds of uncertainty – defined in the tentative ruling as when “the complaint is so poorly pled that a defendant cannot reasonably determine what issues must be admitted or denied.” Sanders commented that in this case, the Complaint is not so unclear and therefore tentatively overruled the demurrer.

In her tentative ruling, Sanders maintained the motion to dismiss the “declaratory relief cause of action” against the county as “the court cannot fathom how plaintiffs can plead facts supporting declaratory relief against the County for its alleged failure to monitor the lease here.”

Sanders has not made an official ruling on the demurrer case. A status conference will be held on July 13 at 1:30 p.m.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

